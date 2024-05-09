Galway Bay FM

9 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Portiuncula Hospital restricts visitors due to Norovirus outbreak

Share story:
Portiuncula Hospital restricts visitors due to Norovirus outbreak

Portiuncula University Hospital is restricting visitors in parts of the hospital due to a Norovirus outbreak.

The two wards that are affected will be restricted to those who have reason to visit on compassionate grounds.

This can be arranged by contacting the ward manager in advance.

Anyone with recent symptoms are asked not visit patients in the hospital to avoid spreading the virus to sick vulnerable patients.

Share story:

Peace activist Margaretta D'Arcy to stand in city elections at the age of 89

Well known peace activist Margaretta D’Arcy has announced she will stand in the upcoming local elections in Galway City. The 89 year old anti-war pr...

Taoiseach admits excuse of no demand for closed Clifden hospital "does not fly"

The Taoiseach has admitted that the excuse of there being no demand for Clifden Hospital “does not fly” with him. The matter was raised in the...

Record €1.6m granted in sports funding for Galway

A record €1.6m has been allocated to sport cubs, groups and facilities across Galway city and county. It’s part of the Government’s Sports Capit...

Permission sought for significant commercial and residential development in Oughterard

Planning permission is being sought for a significant mixed-use commercial and residential development in Oughterard. The project, led by Solus Holding UL...