Portiuncula Hospital restricts visitors due to Norovirus outbreak

Portiuncula University Hospital is restricting visitors in parts of the hospital due to a Norovirus outbreak.

The two wards that are affected will be restricted to those who have reason to visit on compassionate grounds.

This can be arranged by contacting the ward manager in advance.

Anyone with recent symptoms are asked not visit patients in the hospital to avoid spreading the virus to sick vulnerable patients.