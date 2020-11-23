Portiuncula Hospital records first confirmed case of COVID-19 in two weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe has recorded its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in two weeks.

According to the latest HSE figures, there’s just one coronavirus patient being treated at the east Galway facility this lunchtime.

A further four COVID-19 patients are attending UHG today, while there are an additional five hospital patients awaiting coronavirus test results at the city’s main hospital.

Nationwide there are 292 confirmed cases of the virus in Irish hospitals.

Meanwhile, 31 patients are attending ICU while 20 of these patients are being treated on ventilators.