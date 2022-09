GBFM Newsroom – Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has re-located its Outpatients Department as part of the building works to provide improved facilities.

The works, which started this week, will also result in reduced capacity in the Outpatient waiting area.

The hospital is asking that only patients who require assistance be accompanied.

Manager James Keane says the works are are vital as they will provide additional single room accommodation and additional beds.