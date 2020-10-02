Portiuncula Hospital moves to virtual visits for paediatric diabetes patients

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Paediatric Diabetes Service at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe has started delivering virtual appointments for its patients.

The service has changed the way it delivers outpatient appointments as a result of COVID-19 and the new ‘virtual clinics’ provide remote access to the service instead of the traditional face-to-face meetings.

Staff and patients at the unit are now using the ‘Attend Anywhere’ video platform and telephone calls to conduct virtual consultations and follow-up support to families and children living with type 1 diabetes.

This platform also allows for additional educational sessions with the child and family such as carbohydrate counting, travel advice and monitoring of blood glucose levels.

Paediatric Diabetes Nurse at PUH Roisin Meleady says they hold virtual appointments every week and try to be as flexible as possible to fit in with the families’ busy schedules.