Galway Bay FM newsroom -Portiuncula Hospital has launched an app aimed at helping children prepare for a hospital visit.

The ‘Little Journey’ app provides 360 degree views of all the areas the children will visit at the hospital.

It also gives information about anaesthesiology tailored to the age of the child.

The virtual reality app is geared toward kids between the ages of 3 and 12 years old and is available on the Google Play or App Store.