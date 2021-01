print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has the third highest number of patients waiting for a bed today.

That’s according to figures from the INMO, which show there are currently 23 people at the hospital on trolleys or in wards.

University Hospital Limerick has the highest figure at 30, followed by Cork University Hospital at 24.

Meanwhile, there are currently 8 people on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today.