Portiuncula Hospital deters visitors as it deals with flu and COVID outbreaks

Share story:

Portiuncula Hospital is asking people not to visit the hospital if they are feeling unwell as it deals with COVID-19 and flu outbreaks

Visits to St John’s Ward are only being facilitated on compassionate grounds, on an exceptional basis only.

To arrange a visit on compassionate grounds, people are asked to contact the ward manager in advance.

The hospital is reminding people to follow public health advice, and that people can still get flu and COVID-19 vaccinations