Portiuncula Hospital chosen for new nationwide campaign to tackle superbugs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has been announced as one of three hospitals nationwide – to participate in a new hygiene awareness programme which aims to tackle the spread of superbugs.

Resist, a hand hygiene awareness programme by the HSE is focused at staff, patients and visitors of the hospital.

It aims to reduce infection and antimicrobial resistance in health facilities by highlighting the importance of hand hygiene.

The pilot programme will also run at Cavan General Hospital and University Hospital Limerick and it’s hoped the programme will be rolled out to all HSE hospitals in the future.

