Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe third most overcrowded nationwide for second day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is the third most overcrowded nationwide for the second day in a row.

20 patients are waiting in the emergency room or in wards at the East Galway hospital.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 51 patients.

This is followed by Cork University Hospital with 35.

The latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show one patient is awaiting treatment at the emergency department at UHG.

174 patients are waiting on trolleys or in wards nationwide.