Portiuncula Hospital appoints Bereavement Support Midwife

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has appointed Leanne Norton as a Beravement Support Midwife for the hospital.

Ms Norton has previously dealt with bereavement through midwifery experience gained in The Rotunda Hospital in Dublin and Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

The role will see her care for, and support, women, and families dealing with loss of pregnancy, stillbirth or neonatal death.

Leanne said she feels privileged to take on the role, and to provide compassionate, individualised, and culturally sensitive support to patients and their families.