Portiuncula Hospital appeals for reduction in visits to protect vulnerable patients

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is appealing for a reduction in visitors to protect vulnerable patients.

It’s asking families and loved ones of patients to ensure that visits are kept to a minimum.

This, it says, is in order to minimise the exposure of sick and vulnerable patients to viruses.

It says there are significant levels of flu, Norovirus and COVID-19 in the wider community – which is a cause for concern with unrestricted numbers of people visiting the hospital.

The statement acknowledges that limiting visits is not easy for patients and their families – but the measure is necessary to protect patients, many of whom are already very ill.

The hospital is appealing to the community to help ensure patient and staff safety – and is reminding visitors that mask wearing is mandatory in all areas of the hospital.