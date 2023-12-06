Galway Bay FM

6 December 2023

Portiuncula Hospital and Merlin Park Hospital win national catering awards

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe and Merlin Park Hospital in Galway City have won national catering awards at the Happy Heart Healthy Eating Awards.

Portiuncula took home a gold award, while Merlin Park Hospital received a silver award.

The awards were handed out for their healthy menus offered to both staff and visitors at a ceremony in Dublin.

The Happy Heart Healthy Eating Awards are a joint inicitative between the HSE and the Irish Heart Foundation, and has been running for over 25 years.

