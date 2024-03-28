Galway Bay FM

Portiuncula Hospital and Community Healthcare West launch ‘passport’ initiative for dementia patients

Portiuncula Hospital and Community Healthcare West have launched a new communication passport for people living with dementia.

It’s designed to reduce communication barriers and enhance the overall experience for people with dementia who use both hospital and community services.

The aim of the passport is to help those who are unable to effectively disclose information about themselves.

Assistant Director of Nursing Paula Noone says the hope is that it’ll reduce stress and distress for dementia patients.

