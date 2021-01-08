Portiuncula has third highest number of patients waiting on trolleys nationwide

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has the third highest number of patients waiting on trolleys nationwide.

Figures from the INMO show that 15 people are waiting at the facility today.

Of those, 8 are in the emergency department, while 7 are in wards elsewhere.

It’s the third highest figure nationwide – on-par with Sligo University Hospital, and behind University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital.

Meanwhile, there are 11 people waiting on trolleys at UHG today.