From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The Portershed tech hub in the city has won the Galway Races ‘Decorate to Celebrate’ competition.

It asked establishments across the city to decorate a part of their business with the racing festival as the central theme.

Portershed took the crown after bringing a horse to their building at Bowling Green for an elaborate photoshoot that included equine-themed window displays.

The winning photo can be viewed on the PorterShed Twitter account.