Portershed Galway to act as regional partner in start up accelerator programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portershed Galway is to act as regional partner in managing the National Digital Research Centre service as part of a new network of innovation hubs throughout the country.

Dogpatch Labs Dublin and its regional partners Portershed Galway, Republic of Work Cork, and RDI Hub Kerry will deliver mentorship-driven accelerator and pre-accelerator programmes, and pre-seed funding to entrepreneurs across Ireland

The group will invest in globally-focused, ‘high impact’ startups, to create world-class internationally scalable Irish companies.

The NDRC was established in 2006 and is a Government initiative to invest in young digital enterprises and start-ups.

Following a competitive process, Dogpatch Labs, supported by its partner hubs in Galway, Cork and Kerry has been awarded the €17 million contract to manage the service for the next five years.

Ignite, which is the UK’s most active regional accelerator, also supported the bid and will provide international support and knowledge sharing with the network.

Mary Rodgers is CEO of Portershed Galway which is home to 42 innovation-driven enterprises – she says the city based hub will now expand its focus to the North and North-West region…