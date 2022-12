Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway harbour is to receive support from The European Investment Bank for its redevelopment project.

The aid, through JASPERS, will provide advisory expertise for the planned redevelopment of Galway city’s port and inner docklands.

It will focus on advice on funding options, project structuring and technical design approaches.

Conor O’Dowd, CEO of the Port of Galway, explains what JASPERS will do for the port’s redevelopment,