Port of Galway set to host key conference as pressure grows on EU to become energy independent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city is set to host a key conference tomorrow as pressure grows on the EU to become energy independent.

The Port of Galway is leading the event which will examine the renewable energy opportunity for the west coast.

Taoiseach Michael Martin will provide the keynote address at the G Hotel based gathering tomorrow afternoon.

Port of Galway CEO Conor O’Dowd says the north-west has a huge resource with the best wind speeds in the EU and the UK.

He told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks the sector offers a real opportunity to provide more balanced regional development.