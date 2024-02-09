Population of Hen Harriers declining in Slieve Aughty Mountains in Galway

The Hen Harrier population of the Slieve Aughty Mountains in Galway has declined extensively since 2005.

The survey, published by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, says population extinction could be expected within 25 years,

Just five pairs of Hen Harriers were recorded in 2022 in the special area of protection across Galway and Clare – a loss of over 20 pairs in 17 years.

The iconic bird of prey typically breeds in the uplands and bogs of Ireland and its voice is usually only heard in the breeding season near the nest site