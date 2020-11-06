Popular city pub crowned overall winner of Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Popular city pub ‘The Kings Head’ has been named as the overall winner of Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2020.

The annual bi-lingual business awards recognise and reward businesses who use the Irish language in their day to day operations.

The Kings Head saw off competition from 10 others finalists to be take the prestigious title of the 15th tribe of Galway live this morning on Galway Talks.

The well known pub says it’s been inviting the people of Galway and beyond to “Buail Isteach” since 1989 – and has embraced the Irish language through customer service, on signage, menus, digital screens, and social media.

Speaking after the annoucement, Paul Grealish of The Kings Head said they’re over the moon with the recognition.

Son of Seosamh Ó hÓgartaigh, Ronan Ó hÓgartaigh, says it’s vital that we nurture the Irish language as vital part of our culture – to hear more tune in to FYI [email protected]…