Pop up vaccination clinic set to open at NUIG tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A pop up vaccination clinic will begin operation tomorrow morning at NUI Galway, as thousands of first years begin their college experience.

In conjunction with the HSE, pop-up vaccination clinics are being opened at campuses across the country to ensure maximum take up among the student population.

Clinics are being delivered at over 15 college campuses.

The clinics will provide first or second doses and will be provided to students and staff on a walk-in basis.

The NUIG pop-up will operate from the main concourse Arts & Science building from tomorrow (September 28th) until Thursday from 9am to 5pm.