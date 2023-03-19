Pop-up COVID-19 Vaccination available in Carraroe Health Centre on Wednesday.

On Wednesday 22nd March 2023 a Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be available in Carraroe Health Centre, Main St., Barraderry, Carraroe, Galway H91 X6V9 from 9am to 11am. This will be a walk in clinic, you do not need to book an appointment but appointments are also available online if you wish to book one.

Please bring photo ID.

With a number of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, in circulation in the community, the HSE are highlighting the importance of eligible people availing of COVID-19 vaccinations to protect themselves and those around them from serious COVID-19 illness.

You can check the number of COVID-19 vaccines you have already received and the date of your last COVID-19 vaccine on your digital COVID-19 certificate.

All people in the 18-49 years age group are eligible for their second COVID-19 booster, provided it is six months since their last vaccine or since they had a COVID-19 infection.

To book your vaccination