Pop Up COVID-19 Test Centre to open in Tuam tomorrow

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A pop up Covid-19 test centre is to open in Tuam tomorrow.

The centre will be based at Tuam Stadium and will be open tomorrow and Tuesday from 10am to 4pm

This will be the third week in a row that the service has been open in Tuam and over the four days that it has been open, 1,380 people have been tested.

All requests for COVID-19 tests will be by appointment only via the self-referral online portal https://covid19test.healthservice.ie/hse-self-referral/ and GP referrals and appointments for close contacts (including schools).

You must bring a photo ID with you and a mobile phone number must be provided so you can be contacted with your test results.

Social distancing measures will apply as people arrive for testing.