Poor public attendance at annual County Galway Joint Policing Committee Public meeting

Disappointment is being expressed after a very poor public turnout at this year’s Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Of the six members of the public to sign in at the Meadow Court Hotel in Loughrea, just one of them shared their concerns with the JPC.

The annual meeting is held specifically for people to question the committee on problems that affect the policing of County Galway.

Our reporter Leah Hogarty attended the meeting last evening, and spoke to the JPC Chairman Jim Cuddy: