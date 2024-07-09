Galway Bay FM

Poor Clares mark 375th anniversary of the granting of Nuns’ Island site

A special event took place in the city today to mark the 375th anniversary of the granting of the Nuns’ Island site to the Poor Clares.

On display today at the monastary was the original document dated to 1649 that granted their petition for land, having first arrived in 1642.

Sister Colette is the Abbess of the Galway Poor Clares – and she spoke to Chris Benn about their long and rich history.

Mayor of Galway Peter Keane attended today’s event – and explained his special connection to the Poor Clares.

