Polls open for local and European elections on Galway islands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents on Galway’s islands will go to the polls today (23/5) to vote in the county council and European elections and the referendum relating to divorce.

Islanders vote one day ahead of the mainland to ensure that ballot boxes get to count centres on time.

However, it’s expected that this will be the last election where islanders have to vote ahead of the rest of the country, as a bill has been passed which will allow them to vote on the same polling day as everyone else.

Polling stations have opened this morning on the Aran Islands and Inishbofin.