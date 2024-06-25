Galway Bay FM

25 June 2024

Poll-topper Tom Welby elected Connemara area Cathaoirleach

Tom Welby, who topped the polls in the local elections earlier this month, has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Connemara Municipal District area.

It’s the first time Councillor Tom Welby has assumed the position of Cathaoirleach for the area, while Councillor Gerry King will serve as Leas Cathaoirleach.

The Independent councillor was nominated by Councillor Eileen Mannion at the AGM during the first meeting of this new term of councillors.

Councillor Welby outlines some of his main priorities for the next five years:

