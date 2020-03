Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fine Gael’s support has surged due to its handling of the Covid 19 pandemic, according to a new opinion poll.

The Business Post/Red C poll has the party on 34 per cent – up 13 points.

Sinn Fein is up three to 28 per cent, while Fianna Fail is down four to 18 per cent.

The survey of a thousand voters was conducted online between Friday the 20th and Wednesday of this week.