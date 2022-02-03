Political matriarch Bridie Kitt dies at 101

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Politicial matriarch Bridie Kitt has died at the age of 101.

Bridie Kitt, of Castleblakeney, and formerly Bridie Lohan, a native of Ballygar, is the widow of long-serving TD and Minister Mick Kitt who died in 1973.

She is also mother to eight children – Micháel, Maura, Tom, Aine, Liam, Eamonn, Proinsias and Bríd.

She holds the distinction of three of her children being a TD at the same time.

Tom, was elected to the Dail in 1987 and he held a series of high-profile ministries before his decision to retire from politics in 2011.

Aine Kitt entered politics in 2007 and was elected as a TD in Kildare.

Michael Kitt served as TD in Galway East with his first term beginning in 1975 and retired from politics in 2016.

Meanwhile, her son Eamonn Kitt also served in local politics and was a member of Tuam Town Council and also served as Mayor.

Political rival and long-term friend Paul Connaughton Senior says she was a legend who was very much involved in politics…

