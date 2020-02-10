Political change across Galway as all Dáil seats now filled

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been some political change across Galway with all seats for the 33rd Dáil now filled.

The last seat went to Fine Gael Deputy Hildegarde Naughton in Galway West – who took the seat at the expense of her party college, outgoing Junior Minister Sean Kyne.

She took the fifth seat in the constituency following the distribution of surplus votes from Deputy Catherine Connolly, who took the fourth seat a short time before.

All seats have now been filled in Galway; 5 in Galway West, 3 in Galway East and 3 in Roscommon/Galway.

There was no change in Galway East, with Independent Sean Canney, Fine Gael’s Ciaran Cannon and Fianna Fail’s Anne Rabbitte all returned in a close-run affair.

However, in Galway West, Sinn Fein’s Mairead Farrell made history by taking a seat for the party in the constituency; at the expense of Fine Gael.

Returned in Galway West were Independent Catherine Connolly, Independent Noel Grealish, Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughten and Fianna Fail’s Eamon O’ Cuiv.

Sinn Fein also made history in Roscommon Galway – with the party’s Clare Kerrane beating out Fianna Fail’s Eugene Murphy for the third and final seat.

Independent Michael Fitzmaurice was returned on the first count with a staggering first preference vote of over 13 thousand; while Independent Denis Naughten was also returned to the next Dáil.

All eyes now are on the formation of the next Government – and what role Galway’s returned and new TD’s could play in whatever coalition eventually emerges.