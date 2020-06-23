Political analysts read into Fianna Fail call for independent mayor Mike Cubbard to get a second term

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Political analysts are reading into a call by Fianna Fail councillors that would see Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard stay on for a second term

A new Mayor is scheduled to be elected at the city council AGM this week, and under a rainbow pact it should be Independent councillor Noel Larkin

However this looks unsteady due to an online petition, and due to speculation about talks between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael councillors

According to the ruling pact agreement, Independent councillor Noel Larkin is due to take on the Mayoral chain for the next term.

The so called rainbow pact was set up following last years local election and consists of 6 Independents, 2 Green Party councillors and one representative each from the Social Democrats and Labour.

However, city councillor Mike Crowe has tweeted that the Fianna Fail councillors believe it only right and proper that Mike Cubbard remain on as Mayor for the next year.

The tweet continues that the Fianna Fail councillors on the city council support the proposition without conditions and says they will oppose councillor Noel Larkin’s nomination.

It’s understood the move may be an attempt to dissemble the rainbow pact and usher in a new ruling pact comprised of Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and Independent councillors.

The call coincides with an online petition against councillor Larkin’s nomination that has gathered over 13 hundred signatures.

The petition has been created by Adrian Curran due to concerns over the councillor’s policies on the Traveller community, on foreign nationals and on social housing