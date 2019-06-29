Polish man who saved 200 thousand lives during Famine to be commemorated in Portumna exhibition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Polish man who worked tirelessly to help the Irish people during The Famine will be commemorated with an exhibition in Portumna this weekend.

Pawel Strzelecki – a renowned explorer and geologist – was appointed to lead the Relief Association in Ireland in January 1847,

It was the height of The Famine and the year that would become known as ‘Black 47’.

His actions saved an estimated 200 thousand lives and he remained a staunch advocate for Ireland until his death in 1873.

Pawel Strzelecki will be the subject of a new permanent exhibition at the Irish Workhouse Centre in Portumna – which will be launched this afternoon at 1 (Sat).