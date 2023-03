Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Polish Ambassador in Ireland, Anna Sochanska, is visiting Galway city this weekend (24+25/03).

Ms Sochanska is set to meet officials and attend the International Business Forum and Fair in Salthill on Saturday.

The event brings together businesses, entrepreneurs and decision-makers to network and shop for products and suppliers throughout Ireland.

The Polish Ambassador will also discuss student exchange and Polish Green technologies during her visit.

Photo – Gov.pl