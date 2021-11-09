Policing meeting hears county parents concerned over anti-social behavior in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee has heard that there’s significant concern among parents across the county over anti-social behavior in Galway City.

It follows a spate of highly publicised incidents – which many are attributing to an alleged lack of Gardaí on the streets.

Addressing this week’s meeting, Galway West Deputy Catherine Connolly said the current situation with regards Eyre Square was foreseeable.

She accepted the blame largely lies at the door of Government for any gap in resources and Gardaí have been put in a difficult situation.

However, she said there’s little evidence of a proactive community policing plan in Galway – and everything seems to be reactionary.

Chairing the meeting, Councillor Jim Cuddy asked the members to be mindful that they were attending the County JPC, and issues with Eyre Square are a matter for the City JPC.

Councillor Mary Hoade argued the topic was fair game – as she’s received considerable representation from concerned parents who have children attending school or college in the city.

Councillor Daithí O’ Culain echoed this sentiment, noting there’s also considerable interest in Connemara, as many young people travel to the city for a place to socialise with friends.

Acknowledging the issues raised, Chief Superintendent Tom Curley said they’re working with the city council and local businesses and Gardaí are being deployed on foot patrols.

However, he reiterated that resources are limited and he has 47 odd stations to consider across Galway, all of which need Gardaí.

He gave an assurance they are continuously reviewing the various policing needs, trends are being identified to allow more efficient deployment, and he continues to make representations to Garda headquarters for increased resources.