Policing committee hears cannabis jellies have been seized by Galway Gardaí

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Superintendent of Galway Gardaí has confirmed that cannabis jellies have been seized in the division.

The matter arose at this week’s meeting of the county joint policing committee following a query from Connemara area councillor Daithí O Cualáin.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curely told the meeting that Galway has had seizures of the cannabis infused jellies and that the matter is under investigation.

He suggested that a presentation from the Drugs Sergeant at the next meeting of the JPC in September may be of benefit.

Connemara area councillor Daithí O Cualáin said it’s worrying to hear of the sweet like packets in circulation.

The Garda report for the period from January to April this year recorded 15 offences for the sale or supply of drugs, a 1% drop when compared to the same period last year.

The figures revealed 36 simple possession offences, a 2% drop on the same period in 2020.

Over 143 thousand euro of cannabis was seized in the period.

This is followed by almost 73 thousand euro worth of cocaine.

There were no recorded heroin seizures in the four month period.