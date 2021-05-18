Policing committee hears call for information following pipe bomb incident in Tuam

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county joint policing committee has heard calls for anyone who may have information regarding the recent pipe bomb incident in Tuam to come forward in confidence to Gardaí.

Local area councillor Colm Keaveney appealed to families who have information to share it with Gardaí and raised concerns that people may be afraid to come forward.

The Fianna Fáil councillor commended Gardaí for their actions in protecting the community through their handling of the incident last Wednesday.

He described the pipe bomb as a “crude device” and said it had been planted “to kill” and not “for fun or provocation”.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley told the meeting it was a live incident at the early stages of investigation and he could not comment on it.

He said Gardaí are keeping an open mind with various lines of inquiry and that no stone will be left unturned.

Councillor Keaveney is appealing to those with information to come forward to Gardaí in confidence…