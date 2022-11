Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online community known as The Poetry Cooperative who promote engagement in the arts to support mental health is launching a poetry book in aid of two Galway charities

All proceeds from the book, called ‘Fear-Less’ will go to local mental health organisations Jigsaw and Art in Mind.

It’ll be launched at the Harbour Hotel at 8 tomorrow evening (thurs nov 24)

The project is the brainchild of Gerald Cosgrove – who talks about the inspiration behind the book