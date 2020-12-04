Pocket sized card of mental health supports to be rolled out in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A pocket-sized card containing key contact points of support for those who find themselves struggling with their mental health is to be rolled out in Galway.

It’s part of ‘Connecting for Life’, a suicide prevention action plan for Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

The initiative forms part of a drive to reduce suicide from 2015 to 2020, and sets out a vision of an Ireland where fewer lives are lost through suicide, and where communities and individuals are empowered to improve their mental health and well-being.

The ‘Numbers If You Need Them’ cards are being distributed in the coming weeks.