Pledge of support for 120 Ukrainian refugees due to move into O’Dea’s Hotel Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 120 Ukrainian refugees are to move into O’Dea’s Hotel in Loughrea over the coming weeks

The facility will be managed by the property management company which looks after the refugee centres at the Mercy Convents in Loughrea and Gort, and Esker Monastery in Athenry

Local councillor Declan Kelly is pledging his, and the community’s, support to those who move to the Loughrea area.

Councillor Kelly described Russian President, Vladamir Putin as a vicious thug and said that he will do everything he can to support and welcome those who will be arriving at O’Dea’s Hotel

The refugees, who are predominantly women and children, are expected to start arriving from next week.