Plea for Galway public not to attempt to move fallen trees off roads

In the aftermath of Storm Isha, there’s a plea for the Galway public not to try and clear fallen trees off the roads by themselves.

Galway County Council says the storm may have only lasted a few hours, but it left a trail of destruction across the county.

At the moment, thousands of homes are still without power, with service expected to be restored to most by this evening.

Yellow wind alerts remain in place for Galway Clare, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 7 this evening.

Derek Pender of Galway County Council says trees and power lines are down right across the county.