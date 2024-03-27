Galway Bay FM

27 March 2024

Plea for Galway motorists to report accidents so funding can be secured for blackspots

There are many dangerous blackspots across the road network in Galway that funding cannot be secured to fix – because many accidents aren’t being reported.

That’s according to Councillor Declan Geraghty, who’s used a meeting of Galway County Council to issue a plea to motorists.

The issue is that in order for Galway County Council to secure funding for safety works, a blackspot must exist on paper and be supported by statistics.

But if motorists are having minor accidents on the likes of slippy surfaces or sharp bends and failing to report them, the local authority has far less power to take action.

David Nevin has been speaking to Councillor Geraghty.

