7 March 2024

Playground to be made top priority under new Renmore masterplan

A playground is be made a top priority under a new masterplan for the Renmore area.

It’s after Councillor Terry O’ Flaherty passed a motion at City Hall this week with the backing of her colleagues.

She expressed frustration that funding has been secured for a playground since 2015 – but it could still be some time yet before one is built.

It’s because the masterplan is in the very early stages and will take some time to develop and approve.

It sets out how community facilities – like playgrounds and sports amenities – will be developed.

Councillor O’ Flaherty says she’s upset by how long the playground project is taking – but the masterplan is incredibly important.

