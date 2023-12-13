Playground in Tuam to remain closed due to Mother and Baby Home excavations

13 December 2023
~1 minutes read
Claregalway will tomorrow host Galway’s Decade of Commemorations closing event from midday to 5pm The event will see the public join with community ...
An Bord Pleanala has rejected plans for a major development in Athenry that would have included housing and a new Lidl store. The plans were rejected by c...
Plans have been lodged for an expansion of Tesco in Oranmore. The project would see the existing store amalgamated with vacant retail units number 3 and 4...
Headford Garda Station will receive an additional Garda from December 19. Two Gardaí had been deployed in the station to cover the area which stretches f...