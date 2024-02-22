Galway Bay FM

22 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Platform94 in Mervue set to officially open major extension

Share story:
Platform94 in Mervue set to officially open major extension

Platform94 in Mervue – formerly Galway Technology Centre – is set to officially open a major extension tomorrow.

It’s the largest innovation centre in the West of Ireland and is now 11 times bigger than it was when it opened in 1994.

Junior Minister for Enterprise Dara Calleary will officially cut the ribbon on the latest extension on Friday morning.

It’s estimated that Platform94 will bring a Gross Added Value of almost €70m to the regional economy this year.

 

Photo – Platform94

Share story:

Galway County Council becomes second local authority to launch online pre-planning enquiry system

Galway County Council has become the second local authority to launch an online pre-planning enquiry system. Members of the public can use the portal to g...

Gardaí renew public appeal for help in finding missing teen from Tuam

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager from Tuam 16-year-old Sennora Ward has been missing sin...

City Councillor highlights impact of flood damage on family business in TG4 documentary

City West Councillor Niall McNelis will feature in a TG4 documentary airing tonight focusing on the impact of flooding on local communities. Councillor Mc...

Large turnout at meeting over controversial plans for housing on green spaces in Ballinfoile

There was a large turnout – and tetchy scenes – at a public meeting this afternoon over infill housing plans in Ballinfoile. The plans will se...