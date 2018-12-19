Current track
Plaque unveiled to the late Dr Chris Coughlan

19 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has paid tribute to the late Dr Chris Coughlan.

A plaque was unveiled by Mayor of Galway Niall McNelis and Chris’ daughter Sinead at NUIG’s Computer and Communications Museum of Ireland – which he co-founded.

Mayor McNelis paid tribute to Dr Coughlan’s tireless contributions to the development and improvement of Galway city.

The business and cultural visionary is well-known in Galway following his work with Galway Chamber, WestBIC and the Transportation and Infrastructure committee at Galway City Council among other organisations.

GBFM News

