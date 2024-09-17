Plaque unveiled in Tuam in memory of Community Warden Christy Corcoran

A plaque has been unveiled in Tuam in memory of Christy Corcoran, the town’s Community Warden who passed away in May of last year.

The plaque is situated on the new Christy Corcoran Garden Walk linking Tullinadaly Road to the Palace Grounds.

There was a large turnout of family, friends along with local councillors Ollie Turner, Pete Roche, Mary Hoade, Karen McHugh-Farag and Shaun Cunniffe this afternoon in Tuam at the unveiling.

Organiser Michael Waldron says it is a fitting tribute.