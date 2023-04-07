Plaque to be unveiled in North Galway for War of Independence hero

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plaque is to be unveiled in Sylane in North Galway tomorrow afternoon for War of Independence hero Sean Higgins

Sean Higgins fought in the War of Independence and the Civil War, and was shot in Headford on April 8th 1923

A hurling club was named after him and it flourished during the 1950s with players from Sylane, Kilbannon, Gardenfield and Tuam

Surviving team members and Sean’s relations will be among those attending the function organised by Sylane Hurling Club

The plaque unveiling will take place at Sylane club’s new community hall

It will follow a wreath laying at Sean Higgins’ grave in Kilbannon at noon where there will be music and short speeches