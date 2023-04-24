Plans unveiled for major upgrade of city bus network

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been unveiled for a major upgrade of the bus network in the city.

Services are set to increase by 50 per cent in the city, Oranmore and Barna.

The redesign will result in new routes, with increased frequency, more bus stops, and one ticket will cover all journeys within a 90 minute period.

There will be additional services at weekends while a new 24-hour bus service, to be known as Route 9, would operate from Knocknacarra through the city centre to Doughiska and Parkmore.

A public consultation is now live – further information can be found at BusConnects.ie/Galway.

Michelle Poyourow is Principal Associate at Jarrett Walker & Associates, which helped design the plan.

She says the goal is to have this upgrade of the bus service up and running by 2025 or 2026

