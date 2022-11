Galway Bay fm newsroom – Proposals to develop an 11-turbine wind farm near Clonberne have been unveiled.

The proposed farm would be located to the west of the village, and could generate enough electricity to supply over 48,000 homes.

A planning application is expected to be launched in early 2023, with plans available to view on clonbernewindfarm.com

Owen Cahill of Planning and Environmental Consultants MKO says the proposals are just the first step of a lengthy process.