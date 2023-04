Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is currently working to advance plans for a new outdoor gym at Castlepark.

The Calisthenics gym would be located at a site near East United FC, that would become known as “Castlepark Fitness Area”.

Calisthenics is a form of exercise that involves running, standing, pushing and pulling using bodyweight.

Local Councillor Alan Cheevers says it’s a hugely important project for the area.